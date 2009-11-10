AfterFinder is an optional interface for Record which is used by Querier's finders and selectors. It can be used to convert timezones, change data precision, etc. Returning error aborts operation.

BeforeInserter is an optional interface for Record which is used by Querier.Insert. It can be used to set record's timestamp fields, convert timezones, change data precision, etc. Returning error aborts operation.

BeforeUpdater is an optional interface for Record which is used by Querier.Update and Querier.UpdateColumns. It can be used to set record's timestamp fields, convert timezones, change data precision, etc. Returning error aborts operation.

InTransactionContext wraps function execution in transaction with given context and options (can be nil), rolling back it in case of error or panic, committing otherwise.

InTransaction wraps function execution in transaction with Querier's context and default options, rolling back it in case of error or panic, committing otherwise.

DBInterface returns DBInterface associated with a given DB object.

BeginTx starts transaction with given context and options (can be nil).

NewDBFromInterface creates new DB object for given DBInterface. Can be used for easier integration with existing code or for passing test doubles. Logger can be nil.

NewDB creates new DB object for given SQL database connection. Logger can be nil.

It may grow and shrink over time to include only needed *sql.DB methods, and is excluded from SemVer compatibility guarantees.

DBInterface is a subset of *sql.DB used by reform. Can be used together with NewDBFromInterface for easier integration with existing code or for passing test doubles.

DBTX is an interface for database connection or transaction. It's implemented by *sql.DB, *sql.Tx, *DB, *TX, and *Querier.

DBTXContext is an interface for database connection or transaction with context support. It's implemented by *sql.DB, *sql.Tx, *sql.Conn, *DB, *TX, and *Querier.

DefaultValuesMethod is a method of inserting of row with all default values.

LastInsertIdMethod is a method of receiving primary key of last inserted row.

Logger is responsible to log queries before and after their execution.

NewPrintfLogger creates a new simple query logger for any Printf-like function.

type Querier struct { Dialect Logger Logger

Querier performs queries and commands.

¶ func (*Querier) Context added in v1.4.0 func (q *Querier) Context() context.Context Context returns Querier's context. Default context is context.Background().

¶ func (*Querier) Count added in v1.4.0 func (q *Querier) Count(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (int, error) Count queries view with tail and args and returns a number (COUNT(*)) of matching rows.

¶ func (*Querier) Delete func (q *Querier) Delete(record Record) error Delete deletes record from SQL database table by primary key. Method returns ErrNoRows if no rows were deleted. Method returns ErrNoPK if primary key is not set.

¶ func (*Querier) DeleteFrom func (q *Querier) DeleteFrom(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (uint, error) DeleteFrom deletes rows from view with tail and args and returns a number of deleted rows. Method never returns ErrNoRows.

¶ func (*Querier) Exec func (q *Querier) Exec(query string, args ...interface{}) (sql.Result, error) Exec executes a query without returning any rows. The args are for any placeholder parameters in the query.

¶ func (*Querier) ExecContext added in v1.4.0 func (q *Querier) ExecContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) (sql.Result, error) ExecContext just calls q.WithContext(ctx).Exec(query, args...), and that form should be used instead. This method exists to satisfy various standard interfaces for advanced use-cases.

¶ func (*Querier) FindAllFrom func (q *Querier) FindAllFrom(view View, column string, args ...interface{}) ([]Struct, error) FindAllFrom queries view with column and args and returns a slice of new Structs. If view's Struct implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind(). In case of query error slice will be nil. If error is encountered during iteration, partial result and error will be returned. Error is never ErrNoRows.

¶ func (*Querier) FindByPrimaryKeyFrom func (q *Querier) FindByPrimaryKeyFrom(table Table, pk interface{}) (Record, error) FindByPrimaryKeyFrom queries table with primary key and scans first result to new Record. If record implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind(). If there are no rows in result, it returns nil, ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.

¶ func (*Querier) FindByPrimaryKeyTo func (q *Querier) FindByPrimaryKeyTo(record Record, pk interface{}) error FindByPrimaryKeyTo queries record's Table with primary key and scans first result to record. If record implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind(). If there are no rows in result, it returns ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.

¶ func (*Querier) FindOneFrom func (q *Querier) FindOneFrom(view View, column string, arg interface{}) (Struct, error) FindOneFrom queries view with column and arg and scans first result to new Struct str. If str implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind(). If there are no rows in result, it returns nil, ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.

¶ func (*Querier) FindOneTo func (q *Querier) FindOneTo(str Struct, column string, arg interface{}) error FindOneTo queries str's View with column and arg and scans first result to str. If str implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind(). If there are no rows in result, it returns ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.

¶ func (*Querier) FindRows func (q *Querier) FindRows(view View, column string, arg interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error) FindRows queries view with column and arg and returns rows. They can then be iterated with NextRow(). It is caller's responsibility to call rows.Close(). In case of error rows will be nil. Error is never ErrNoRows. See SelectRows example for idiomatic usage.

¶ func (*Querier) Insert func (q *Querier) Insert(str Struct) error Insert inserts a struct into SQL database table. If str implements BeforeInserter, it calls BeforeInsert() before doing so. It fills record's primary key field.

¶ func (*Querier) InsertColumns added in v1.2.0 func (q *Querier) InsertColumns(str Struct, columns ...string) error InsertColumns inserts a struct into SQL database table with specified columns. Other columns are omitted from generated INSERT statement. If str implements BeforeInserter, it calls BeforeInsert() before doing so. It fills record's primary key field.

¶ func (*Querier) InsertMulti added in v1.1.0 func (q *Querier) InsertMulti(structs ...Struct) error InsertMulti inserts several structs into SQL database table with single query. If they implement BeforeInserter, it calls BeforeInsert() before doing so. All structs should belong to the same view/table. All records should either have or not have primary key set. It doesn't fill primary key fields. Given all these limitations, most users should use Querier.Insert in a loop, not this method. Example ¶ // insert up to 3 structs at once const batchSize = 3 for i := 0; i < len(persons)/batchSize+1; i++ { low := i * batchSize high := (i + 1) * batchSize if high > len(persons) { high = len(persons) } batch := persons[low:high] if err := DB.InsertMulti(batch...); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Printf("Inserted %d persons

", len(batch)) } // note that ID is not filled fmt.Println(persons[0].(*Person).ID, persons[0].(*Person).Name) Output: Inserted 3 persons Inserted 2 persons 0 Alexey Palazhchenko

¶ func (*Querier) NextRow func (q *Querier) NextRow(str Struct, rows *sql.Rows) error NextRow scans next result row from rows to str. If str implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind(). It is caller's responsibility to call rows.Close(). If there is no next result row, it returns ErrNoRows. It also may return rows.Err(), rows.Scan() and AfterFinder errors. See SelectRows example for idiomatic usage.

¶ func (*Querier) QualifiedColumns func (q *Querier) QualifiedColumns(view View) []string QualifiedColumns returns a slice of quoted qualified column names for given view.

¶ func (*Querier) QualifiedView func (q *Querier) QualifiedView(view View) string QualifiedView returns quoted qualified view name.

¶ func (*Querier) Query func (q *Querier) Query(query string, args ...interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error) Query executes a query that returns rows, typically a SELECT. The args are for any placeholder parameters in the query. Example ¶ columns := DB.QualifiedColumns(PersonTable) columns = append(columns, DB.QualifiedColumns(PersonProjectView)...) columns = append(columns, DB.QualifiedColumns(ProjectTable)...) query := fmt.Sprintf(` SELECT %s FROM people INNER JOIN person_project ON people.id = person_project.person_id INNER JOIN projects ON person_project.project_id = projects.id ORDER BY person_id, project_id; `, strings.Join(columns, ", ")) rows, err := DB.Query(query) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer rows.Close() for rows.Next() { var person Person var personProject PersonProject var project Project pointers := person.Pointers() pointers = append(pointers, personProject.Pointers()...) pointers = append(pointers, project.Pointers()...) if err = rows.Scan(pointers...); err != nil { log.Print(err) } if err = person.AfterFind(); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } if err = project.AfterFind(); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Printf("%s - %s

", person.Name, project.Name) } if err = rows.Err(); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } Output: Noble Schumm - Vicious Baron Elfrieda Abbott - Vicious Baron Elfrieda Abbott - Thirsty Queen Elfrieda Abbott - Vicious Baron Elfrieda Abbott - Thirsty Queen Elfrieda Abbott - Kosher Traveler

¶ func (*Querier) QueryContext added in v1.4.0 func (q *Querier) QueryContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error) QueryContext just calls q.WithContext(ctx).Query(query, args...), and that form should be used instead. This method exists to satisfy various standard interfaces for advanced use-cases.

¶ func (*Querier) QueryRow func (q *Querier) QueryRow(query string, args ...interface{}) *sql.Row QueryRow executes a query that is expected to return at most one row. QueryRow always returns a non-nil value. Errors are deferred until Row's Scan method is called.

¶ func (*Querier) QueryRowContext added in v1.4.0 func (q *Querier) QueryRowContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) *sql.Row QueryRowContext just calls q.WithContext(ctx).QueryRow(query, args...), and that form should be used instead. This method exists to satisfy various standard interfaces for advanced use-cases.

¶ func (*Querier) Reload func (q *Querier) Reload(record Record) error Reload is a shortcut for FindByPrimaryKeyTo for given record.

¶ func (*Querier) Save func (q *Querier) Save(record Record) error Save saves record in SQL database table. If primary key is set, it first calls Update and checks if row was affected (matched). If primary key is absent or no row was affected, it calls Insert. This allows to call Save with Record with primary key set.

¶ func (*Querier) SelectAllFrom func (q *Querier) SelectAllFrom(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (structs []Struct, err error) SelectAllFrom queries view with tail and args and returns a slice of new Structs. If view's Struct implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind(). In case of query error slice will be nil. If error is encountered during iteration, partial result and error will be returned. Error is never ErrNoRows.

¶ func (*Querier) SelectOneFrom func (q *Querier) SelectOneFrom(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (Struct, error) SelectOneFrom queries view with tail and args and scans first result to new Struct str. If str implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind(). If there are no rows in result, it returns nil, ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.

¶ func (*Querier) SelectOneTo func (q *Querier) SelectOneTo(str Struct, tail string, args ...interface{}) error SelectOneTo queries str's View with tail and args and scans first result to str. If str implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind(). If there are no rows in result, it returns ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors. Example ¶ var person Person tail := fmt.Sprintf("WHERE created_at < %s ORDER BY id", DB.Placeholder(1)) y2010 := time.Date(2010, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, time.UTC) if err := DB.SelectOneTo(&person, tail, y2010); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Println(person) Output: ID: 1 (int32), GroupID: 65534 (*int32), Name: `Denis Mills` (string), Email: <nil> (*string), CreatedAt: 2009-11-10 23:00:00 +0000 UTC (time.Time), UpdatedAt: <nil> (*time.Time)

¶ func (*Querier) SelectRows func (q *Querier) SelectRows(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error) SelectRows queries view with tail and args and returns rows. They can then be iterated with NextRow(). It is caller's responsibility to call rows.Close(). In case of error rows will be nil. Error is never ErrNoRows. See example for idiomatic usage. Example ¶ tail := fmt.Sprintf("WHERE created_at < %s ORDER BY id", DB.Placeholder(1)) y2010 := time.Date(2010, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, time.UTC) rows, err := DB.SelectRows(PersonTable, tail, y2010) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer rows.Close() for { var person Person if err = DB.NextRow(&person, rows); err != nil { break } fmt.Println(person) } if err != reform.ErrNoRows { log.Fatal(err) } Output: ID: 1 (int32), GroupID: 65534 (*int32), Name: `Denis Mills` (string), Email: <nil> (*string), CreatedAt: 2009-11-10 23:00:00 +0000 UTC (time.Time), UpdatedAt: <nil> (*time.Time) ID: 2 (int32), GroupID: 65534 (*int32), Name: `Garrick Muller` (string), Email: `muller_garrick@example.com` (*string), CreatedAt: 2009-12-12 12:34:56 +0000 UTC (time.Time), UpdatedAt: <nil> (*time.Time)

¶ func (*Querier) Tag added in v1.4.0 func (q *Querier) Tag() string Tag returns Querier's tag. Default tag is empty.

func (q *Querier) Update(record Record) error Update updates all columns of row specified by primary key in SQL database table with given record. If record implements BeforeUpdater, it calls BeforeUpdate() before doing so. Method returns ErrNoRows if no rows were updated. Method returns ErrNoPK if primary key is not set.

func (q *Querier) UpdateColumns(record Record, columns ...string) error UpdateColumns updates specified columns of row specified by primary key in SQL database table with given record. Other columns are omitted from generated UPDATE statement. If record implements BeforeUpdater, it calls BeforeUpdate() before doing so. Method returns ErrNoRows if no rows were updated. Method returns ErrNoPK if primary key is not set.

func (q *Querier) UpdateView(str Struct, columns []string, tail string, args ...interface{}) (uint, error) UpdateView updates specified columns of rows specified by tail and args in SQL database table with given struct, and returns a number of updated rows. Other columns are omitted from generated UPDATE statement. If struct implements BeforeUpdater, it calls BeforeUpdate() before doing so. Method never returns ErrNoRows.

¶ func (*Querier) WithContext added in v1.4.0 func (q *Querier) WithContext(ctx context.Context) *Querier WithContext returns a copy of Querier with set context. Returned Querier is tied to the same DB or TX. See Context section in documentation for details. Example ¶ ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), time.Second) defer cancel() _, _ = DB.WithContext(ctx).SelectAllFrom(ProjectTable, "") Output: