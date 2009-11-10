README ¶
reform
A better ORM for Go and
database/sql.
It uses non-empty interfaces, code generation (
go generate), and initialization-time reflection
as opposed to
interface{}, type system sidestepping, and runtime reflection. It will be kept simple.
Supported SQL dialects:
|RDBMS
|Library and drivers
|Status
|PostgreSQL
|github.com/lib/pq (
postgres)
|Stable. Tested with all supported versions.
|github.com/jackc/pgx/stdlib (
pgx v3)
|Stable. Tested with all supported versions.
|MySQL
|github.com/go-sql-driver/mysql (
mysql)
|Stable. Tested with all supported versions.
|SQLite3
|github.com/mattn/go-sqlite3 (
sqlite3)
|Stable.
|Microsoft SQL Server
|github.com/denisenkom/go-mssqldb (
sqlserver,
mssql)
|Stable.
Tested on Windows with: SQL2008R2SP2, SQL2012SP1, SQL2014, SQL2016.
On Linux with:
mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2017-latest and
mcr.microsoft.com/mssql/server:2019-latest Docker images.
Notes:
clientFoundRows=trueflag is required for
mysqldriver.
mssqldriver is deprecated (but not
sqlserverdriver).
Quickstart
-
Make sure you are using Go 1.13+, and Go modules support is enabled. Install or update
reformpackage,
reformand
reform-dbcommands with:
go get -v gopkg.in/reform.v1/...
If you are not using Go modules yet, you can use dep to vendor desired version of reform, and then install commands with:
go install -v ./vendor/gopkg.in/reform.v1/...
You can also install the latest stable version of reform without using Go modules thanks to gopkg.in redirection, but please note that this will not use the stable versions of the database drivers:
env GO111MODULE=off go get -u -v gopkg.in/reform.v1/...
Canonical import path is
gopkg.in/reform.v1; using
github.com/go-reform/reformwill not work.
See note about versioning and branches below.
-
Use
reform-dbcommand to generate models for your existing database schema. For example:
reform-db -db-driver=sqlite3 -db-source=example.sqlite3 init
-
Update generated models or write your own –
structrepresenting a table or view row. For example, store this in file
person.go:
//go:generate reform //reform:people type Person struct { ID int32 `reform:"id,pk"` Name string `reform:"name"` Email *string `reform:"email"` CreatedAt time.Time `reform:"created_at"` UpdatedAt *time.Time `reform:"updated_at"` }
Magic comment
//reform:peoplelinks this model to
peopletable or view in SQL database. The first value in field's
reformtag is a column name.
pkmarks primary key. Use value
-or omit tag completely to skip a field. Use pointers (recommended) or
sql.NullXXXtypes for nullable fields.
-
Run
reform [package or directory]or
go generate [package or file]. This will create
person_reform.goin the same package with type
PersonTableand methods on
Person.
-
See documentation how to use it. Simple example:
// Get *sql.DB as usual. PostgreSQL example: sqlDB, err := sql.Open("postgres", "postgres://127.0.0.1:5432/database") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer sqlDB.Close() // Use new *log.Logger for logging. logger := log.New(os.Stderr, "SQL: ", log.Flags()) // Create *reform.DB instance with simple logger. // Any Printf-like function (fmt.Printf, log.Printf, testing.T.Logf, etc) can be used with NewPrintfLogger. // Change dialect for other databases. db := reform.NewDB(sqlDB, postgresql.Dialect, reform.NewPrintfLogger(logger.Printf)) // Save record (performs INSERT or UPDATE). person := &Person{ Name: "Alexey Palazhchenko", Email: pointer.ToString("alexey.palazhchenko@gmail.com"), } if err := db.Save(person); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } // ID is filled by Save. person2, err := db.FindByPrimaryKeyFrom(PersonTable, person.ID) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Println(person2.(*Person).Name) // Delete record. if err = db.Delete(person); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } // Find records by IDs. persons, err := db.FindAllFrom(PersonTable, "id", 1, 2) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } for _, p := range persons { fmt.Println(p) }
Background
reform was born during summer 2014 out of frustrations with existing Go ORMs. All of them have a method
Save(record interface{}) which can be used like this:
orm.Save(User{Name: "gopher"})
orm.Save(&User{Name: "gopher"})
orm.Save(nil)
orm.Save("Batman!!")
Now you can say that last invocation is obviously invalid, and that it's not hard to make an ORM to accept both first and second versions. But there are two problems:
- Compiler can't check it. Method's signature in
godocwill not tell us how to use it. We are essentially working against those tools by sidestepping type system.
- First version is still invalid, since one would expect
Save()method to set record's primary key after
INSERT, but this change will be lost due to passing by value.
First proprietary version of reform was used in production even before
go generate announcement.
This free and open-source version is the fourth milestone on the road to better and idiomatic API.
Versioning and branching policy
We are following Semantic Versioning, using gopkg.in and filling a changelog. All v1 releases are SemVer-compatible; breaking changes will not be applied.
We use tags
v1.M.m for releases, branch
main (default on GitHub) for the next minor release development,
and
release/1.M branches for patch release development. (It was more complicated before 1.4.0 release.)
Major version 2 is currently not planned.
Additional packages
- github.com/AlekSi/pointer is very useful for working with reform structs with pointers.
Caveats and limitations
- There should be zero
pkfields for Struct and exactly one
pkfield for Record. Composite primary keys are not supported (#114).
pkfield can't be a pointer (
== nildoesn't work).
- Database row can't have a Go's zero value (0, empty string, etc.) in primary key column.
License
Code is covered by standard MIT-style license. Copyright (c) 2016-2020 Alexey Palazhchenko. See LICENSE for details. Note that generated code is covered by the terms of your choice.
The reform gopher was drawn by Natalya Glebova. Please use it only as reform logo. It is based on the original design by Renée French, released under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 USA license.
Contributing
Documentation ¶
Overview ¶
Package reform is a better ORM for Go, based on non-empty interfaces and code generation.
See README (https://github.com/go-reform/reform/blob/main/README.md) for quickstart information.
Context ¶
Querier object, embedded into DB and TX types, contains context which is used by all its methods. It defaults to context.Background() and can be changed with WithContext method:
// for a single call projects, err := DB.WithContext(ctx).SelectAllFrom(ProjectTable, "") // for several calls q := DB.WithContext(ctx) projects, err := q.SelectAllFrom(ProjectTable, "") persons, err := q.SelectAllFrom(PersonTable, "")
Methods Exec, Query, and QueryRow use the same context. Methods ExecContext, QueryContext, and QueryRowContext are just compatibility wrappers for Querier.WithContext(ctx).Exec/Query/QuyeryRow to satisfy various standard interfaces.
DB object methods Begin and InTransaction start transaction with the same context. Methods BeginTx and InTransactionContext start transaction with a given context without changing DB's context:
var projects, persons []Struct err := DB.InTransactionContext(ctx, nil, func(tx *reform.TX) error { var e error // uses ctx if projects, e = tx.SelectAllFrom(ProjectTable, ""); e != nil { return e } // uses ctx too if persons, e = tx.SelectAllFrom(PersonTable, ""); e != nil { return e } return nil }
Note that several different contexts can be used:
DB.InTransactionContext(ctx1, nil, func(tx *reform.TX) error { _, _ = tx.SelectAllFrom(PersonTable, "") // uses ctx1 _, _ = tx.WithContext(ctx2).SelectAllFrom(PersonTable, "") // uses ctx2 ... })
In theory, ctx1 and ctx2 can be entirely unrelated. Although that construct is occasionally useful, the behavior on context cancelation is entirely driver-defined; some drivers may just close the whole connection, effectively canceling unrelated ctx2 on ctx1 cancelation. For that reason mixing several contexts is not recommended.
Tagging ¶
reform allows one to add tags (comments) to generated queries with WithTag Querier method. They can be used to track queries from RDBMS logs and tools back to application code. For example, this code:
id := "baron" project, err := DB.WithTag("GetProject:%v", id).FindByPrimaryKeyFrom(ProjectTable, id)
will generate the following query:
SELECT /* GetProject:baron */ "projects"."name", "projects"."id", "projects"."start", "projects"."end" FROM "projects" WHERE "projects"."id" = ? LIMIT 1
Please keep in mind that dynamic tags can affect RDBMS query cache. Consult your RDBMS documentation for details. Some known links:
MySQL / Percona Server: https://www.percona.com/doc/percona-server/5.7/performance/query_cache_enhance.html#ignoring-comments Microsoft SQL Server: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/cc293623.aspx
Short example ¶
This example shows some reform features. It uses https://github.com/AlekSi/pointer to get pointers to values of build-in types.
Example ¶
// Use reform.NewDB to create DB. // Save record (performs INSERT or UPDATE). person := &Person{ Name: "Alexey Palazhchenko", Email: pointer.ToString("alexey.palazhchenko@gmail.com"), } if err := DB.Save(person); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } // ID is filled by Save. person2, err := DB.FindByPrimaryKeyFrom(PersonTable, person.ID) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Println(person2.(*Person).Name) // Delete record. if err = DB.Delete(person); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } // Find records by IDs. persons, err := DB.FindAllFrom(PersonTable, "id", 1, 2) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } for _, p := range persons { fmt.Println(p) }
Output: Alexey Palazhchenko ID: 1 (int32), GroupID: 65534 (*int32), Name: `Denis Mills` (string), Email: <nil> (*string), CreatedAt: 2009-11-10 23:00:00 +0000 UTC (time.Time), UpdatedAt: <nil> (*time.Time) ID: 2 (int32), GroupID: 65534 (*int32), Name: `Garrick Muller` (string), Email: `muller_garrick@example.com` (*string), CreatedAt: 2009-12-12 12:34:56 +0000 UTC (time.Time), UpdatedAt: <nil> (*time.Time)
Index ¶
- Constants
- Variables
- func Inspect(arg interface{}, addType bool) string
- func SetPK(r Record, pk interface{})deprecated
- type AfterFinder
- type BeforeInserter
- type BeforeUpdater
- type DB
- func (db *DB) Begin() (*TX, error)
- func (db *DB) BeginTx(ctx context.Context, opts *sql.TxOptions) (*TX, error)
- func (db *DB) DBInterface() DBInterface
- func (db *DB) InTransaction(f func(t *TX) error) error
- func (db *DB) InTransactionContext(ctx context.Context, opts *sql.TxOptions, f func(t *TX) error) error
- type DBInterface
- type DBTX
- type DBTXContext
- type DefaultValuesMethod
- type Dialect
- type LastInsertIdMethod
- type Logger
- type Printf
- type PrintfLogger
- type Querier
- func (q *Querier) Context() context.Context
- func (q *Querier) Count(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (int, error)
- func (q *Querier) Delete(record Record) error
- func (q *Querier) DeleteFrom(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (uint, error)
- func (q *Querier) Exec(query string, args ...interface{}) (sql.Result, error)
- func (q *Querier) ExecContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) (sql.Result, error)
- func (q *Querier) FindAllFrom(view View, column string, args ...interface{}) ([]Struct, error)
- func (q *Querier) FindByPrimaryKeyFrom(table Table, pk interface{}) (Record, error)
- func (q *Querier) FindByPrimaryKeyTo(record Record, pk interface{}) error
- func (q *Querier) FindOneFrom(view View, column string, arg interface{}) (Struct, error)
- func (q *Querier) FindOneTo(str Struct, column string, arg interface{}) error
- func (q *Querier) FindRows(view View, column string, arg interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error)
- func (q *Querier) Insert(str Struct) error
- func (q *Querier) InsertColumns(str Struct, columns ...string) error
- func (q *Querier) InsertMulti(structs ...Struct) error
- func (q *Querier) NextRow(str Struct, rows *sql.Rows) error
- func (q *Querier) QualifiedColumns(view View) []string
- func (q *Querier) QualifiedView(view View) string
- func (q *Querier) Query(query string, args ...interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error)
- func (q *Querier) QueryContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error)
- func (q *Querier) QueryRow(query string, args ...interface{}) *sql.Row
- func (q *Querier) QueryRowContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) *sql.Row
- func (q *Querier) Reload(record Record) error
- func (q *Querier) Save(record Record) error
- func (q *Querier) SelectAllFrom(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (structs []Struct, err error)
- func (q *Querier) SelectOneFrom(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (Struct, error)
- func (q *Querier) SelectOneTo(str Struct, tail string, args ...interface{}) error
- func (q *Querier) SelectRows(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error)
- func (q *Querier) Tag() string
- func (q *Querier) Update(record Record) error
- func (q *Querier) UpdateColumns(record Record, columns ...string) error
- func (q *Querier) UpdateView(str Struct, columns []string, tail string, args ...interface{}) (uint, error)
- func (q *Querier) WithContext(ctx context.Context) *Querier
- func (q *Querier) WithTag(format string, args ...interface{}) *Querier
- type Record
- type SelectLimitMethod
- type Struct
- type TX
- type TXInterface
- type Table
- type View
Examples ¶
Constants ¶
const Version = "v1.5.1"
Version defines reform version.
Variables ¶
var ( // ErrNoRows is returned from various methods when query produced no rows. ErrNoRows = sql.ErrNoRows // ErrTxDone is returned from Commit() and Rollback() TX methods when transaction is already // committed or rolled back. ErrTxDone = sql.ErrTxDone // ErrNoPK is returned from various methods when primary key is required and not set. ErrNoPK = errors.New("reform: no primary key") )
Functions ¶
func Inspect ¶
Inspect returns suitable for logging representation of a query argument.
Types ¶
type AfterFinder ¶
type AfterFinder interface {
AfterFind() error
}
AfterFinder is an optional interface for Record which is used by Querier's finders and selectors. It can be used to convert timezones, change data precision, etc. Returning error aborts operation.
type BeforeInserter ¶
type BeforeInserter interface {
BeforeInsert() error
}
BeforeInserter is an optional interface for Record which is used by Querier.Insert. It can be used to set record's timestamp fields, convert timezones, change data precision, etc. Returning error aborts operation.
type BeforeUpdater ¶
type BeforeUpdater interface {
BeforeUpdate() error
}
BeforeUpdater is an optional interface for Record which is used by Querier.Update and Querier.UpdateColumns. It can be used to set record's timestamp fields, convert timezones, change data precision, etc. Returning error aborts operation.
type DB ¶
type DB struct { *Querier // contains filtered or unexported fields }
DB represents a connection to SQL database.
func NewDB ¶
NewDB creates new DB object for given SQL database connection. Logger can be nil.
Example ¶
// Get *sql.DB as usual. PostgreSQL example: sqlDB, err := sql.Open("postgres", "postgres://127.0.0.1:5432/database") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer sqlDB.Close() // Use new *log.Logger for logging. logger := log.New(os.Stderr, "SQL: ", log.Flags()) // Create *reform.DB instance with simple logger. // Any Printf-like function (fmt.Printf, log.Printf, testing.T.Logf, etc) can be used with NewPrintfLogger. // Change dialect for other databases. _ = reform.NewDB(sqlDB, postgresql.Dialect, reform.NewPrintfLogger(logger.Printf))
Output:
func NewDBFromInterface ¶ added in v1.1.0
func NewDBFromInterface(db DBInterface, dialect Dialect, logger Logger) *DB
NewDBFromInterface creates new DB object for given DBInterface. Can be used for easier integration with existing code or for passing test doubles. Logger can be nil.
func (*DB) Begin ¶
Begin starts transaction with Querier's context and default options.
func (*DB) BeginTx ¶ added in v1.4.0
BeginTx starts transaction with given context and options (can be nil).
func (*DB) DBInterface ¶ added in v1.3.0
func (db *DB) DBInterface() DBInterface
DBInterface returns DBInterface associated with a given DB object.
func (*DB) InTransaction ¶
InTransaction wraps function execution in transaction with Querier's context and default options, rolling back it in case of error or panic, committing otherwise.
func (*DB) InTransactionContext ¶ added in v1.4.0
func (db *DB) InTransactionContext(ctx context.Context, opts *sql.TxOptions, f func(t *TX) error) error
InTransactionContext wraps function execution in transaction with given context and options (can be nil), rolling back it in case of error or panic, committing otherwise.
type DBInterface ¶ added in v1.1.0
type DBInterface interface { DBTXContext BeginTx(ctx context.Context, opts *sql.TxOptions) (*sql.Tx, error) // Deprecated: do not use, it will be removed in v1.6. DBTX // Deprecated: do not use, it will be removed in v1.6. Begin() (*sql.Tx, error) }
DBInterface is a subset of *sql.DB used by reform. Can be used together with NewDBFromInterface for easier integration with existing code or for passing test doubles.
It may grow and shrink over time to include only needed *sql.DB methods, and is excluded from SemVer compatibility guarantees.
type DBTX ¶
type DBTX interface { // Exec executes a query without returning any rows. // The args are for any placeholder parameters in the query. Exec(query string, args ...interface{}) (sql.Result, error) // Query executes a query that returns rows, typically a SELECT. // The args are for any placeholder parameters in the query. Query(query string, args ...interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error) // QueryRow executes a query that is expected to return at most one row. // QueryRow always returns a non-nil value. Errors are deferred until Row's Scan method is called. // If the query selects no rows, the *Row's Scan will return ErrNoRows. // Otherwise, the *Row's Scan scans the first selected row and discards the rest. QueryRow(query string, args ...interface{}) *sql.Row }
DBTX is an interface for database connection or transaction. It's implemented by *sql.DB, *sql.Tx, *DB, *TX, and *Querier.
type DBTXContext ¶ added in v1.4.0
type DBTXContext interface { // ExecContext executes a query without returning any rows. // The args are for any placeholder parameters in the query. ExecContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) (sql.Result, error) // QueryContext executes a query that returns rows, typically a SELECT. // The args are for any placeholder parameters in the query. QueryContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error) // QueryRowContext executes a query that is expected to return at most one row. // QueryRowContext always returns a non-nil value. Errors are deferred until Row's Scan method is called. // If the query selects no rows, the *Row's Scan will return ErrNoRows. // Otherwise, the *Row's Scan scans the first selected row and discards the rest. QueryRowContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) *sql.Row }
DBTXContext is an interface for database connection or transaction with context support. It's implemented by *sql.DB, *sql.Tx, *sql.Conn, *DB, *TX, and *Querier.
type DefaultValuesMethod ¶ added in v1.2.0
type DefaultValuesMethod int
DefaultValuesMethod is a method of inserting of row with all default values.
const ( // DefaultValues is a method using "DEFAULT VALUES" DefaultValues DefaultValuesMethod = iota // EmptyLists is a method using "() VALUES ()" EmptyLists )
type Dialect ¶
type Dialect interface { // String returns dialect name. String() string // Placeholder returns representation of placeholder parameter for given index, // typically "?" or "$1". Placeholder(index int) string // Placeholders returns representation of placeholder parameters for given start index and count, // typically []{"?", "?"} or []{"$1", "$2"}. Placeholders(start, count int) []string // QuoteIdentifier returns quoted database identifier, // typically "identifier" or `identifier`. QuoteIdentifier(identifier string) string // LastInsertIdMethod returns a method of receiving primary key of last inserted row. LastInsertIdMethod() LastInsertIdMethod // SelectLimitMethod returns a method of limiting the number of rows in a query result. SelectLimitMethod() SelectLimitMethod // DefaultValuesMethod returns a method of inserting of row with all default values. DefaultValuesMethod() DefaultValuesMethod }
Dialect represents differences in various SQL dialects.
type LastInsertIdMethod ¶
type LastInsertIdMethod int
LastInsertIdMethod is a method of receiving primary key of last inserted row.
const ( // LastInsertId is method using sql.Result.LastInsertId(). LastInsertId LastInsertIdMethod = iota // Returning is method using "RETURNING id" SQL syntax. Returning // OutputInserted is method using "OUTPUT INSERTED.id" SQL syntax. OutputInserted )
type Logger ¶
type Logger interface { // Before logs query before execution. Before(query string, args []interface{}) // After logs query after execution. After(query string, args []interface{}, d time.Duration, err error) }
Logger is responsible to log queries before and after their execution.
type Printf ¶
type Printf func(format string, args ...interface{})
Printf is a (fmt.Printf|log.Printf|testing.T.Logf)-like function.
type PrintfLogger ¶
type PrintfLogger struct { LogTypes bool // contains filtered or unexported fields }
PrintfLogger is a simple query logger.
func NewPrintfLogger ¶
func NewPrintfLogger(printf Printf) *PrintfLogger
NewPrintfLogger creates a new simple query logger for any Printf-like function.
func (*PrintfLogger) After ¶
func (pl *PrintfLogger) After(query string, args []interface{}, d time.Duration, err error)
After logs query after execution.
func (*PrintfLogger) Before ¶
func (pl *PrintfLogger) Before(query string, args []interface{})
Before logs query before execution.
type Querier ¶
Querier performs queries and commands.
func (*Querier) Context ¶ added in v1.4.0
Context returns Querier's context. Default context is context.Background().
func (*Querier) Count ¶ added in v1.4.0
Count queries view with tail and args and returns a number (COUNT(*)) of matching rows.
func (*Querier) Delete ¶
Delete deletes record from SQL database table by primary key.
Method returns ErrNoRows if no rows were deleted. Method returns ErrNoPK if primary key is not set.
func (*Querier) DeleteFrom ¶
DeleteFrom deletes rows from view with tail and args and returns a number of deleted rows.
Method never returns ErrNoRows.
func (*Querier) Exec ¶
Exec executes a query without returning any rows. The args are for any placeholder parameters in the query.
func (*Querier) ExecContext ¶ added in v1.4.0
func (q *Querier) ExecContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) (sql.Result, error)
ExecContext just calls q.WithContext(ctx).Exec(query, args...), and that form should be used instead. This method exists to satisfy various standard interfaces for advanced use-cases.
func (*Querier) FindAllFrom ¶
FindAllFrom queries view with column and args and returns a slice of new Structs. If view's Struct implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind().
In case of query error slice will be nil. If error is encountered during iteration, partial result and error will be returned. Error is never ErrNoRows.
func (*Querier) FindByPrimaryKeyFrom ¶
FindByPrimaryKeyFrom queries table with primary key and scans first result to new Record. If record implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind().
If there are no rows in result, it returns nil, ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.
func (*Querier) FindByPrimaryKeyTo ¶
FindByPrimaryKeyTo queries record's Table with primary key and scans first result to record. If record implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind().
If there are no rows in result, it returns ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.
func (*Querier) FindOneFrom ¶
FindOneFrom queries view with column and arg and scans first result to new Struct str. If str implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind().
If there are no rows in result, it returns nil, ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.
func (*Querier) FindOneTo ¶
FindOneTo queries str's View with column and arg and scans first result to str. If str implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind().
If there are no rows in result, it returns ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.
func (*Querier) FindRows ¶
FindRows queries view with column and arg and returns rows. They can then be iterated with NextRow(). It is caller's responsibility to call rows.Close().
In case of error rows will be nil. Error is never ErrNoRows.
See SelectRows example for idiomatic usage.
func (*Querier) Insert ¶
Insert inserts a struct into SQL database table. If str implements BeforeInserter, it calls BeforeInsert() before doing so.
It fills record's primary key field.
func (*Querier) InsertColumns ¶ added in v1.2.0
InsertColumns inserts a struct into SQL database table with specified columns. Other columns are omitted from generated INSERT statement. If str implements BeforeInserter, it calls BeforeInsert() before doing so.
It fills record's primary key field.
func (*Querier) InsertMulti ¶ added in v1.1.0
InsertMulti inserts several structs into SQL database table with single query. If they implement BeforeInserter, it calls BeforeInsert() before doing so.
All structs should belong to the same view/table. All records should either have or not have primary key set. It doesn't fill primary key fields. Given all these limitations, most users should use Querier.Insert in a loop, not this method.
Example ¶
// insert up to 3 structs at once const batchSize = 3 for i := 0; i < len(persons)/batchSize+1; i++ { low := i * batchSize high := (i + 1) * batchSize if high > len(persons) { high = len(persons) } batch := persons[low:high] if err := DB.InsertMulti(batch...); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Printf("Inserted %d persons\n", len(batch)) } // note that ID is not filled fmt.Println(persons[0].(*Person).ID, persons[0].(*Person).Name)
Output: Inserted 3 persons Inserted 2 persons 0 Alexey Palazhchenko
func (*Querier) NextRow ¶
NextRow scans next result row from rows to str. If str implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind(). It is caller's responsibility to call rows.Close().
If there is no next result row, it returns ErrNoRows. It also may return rows.Err(), rows.Scan() and AfterFinder errors.
See SelectRows example for idiomatic usage.
func (*Querier) QualifiedColumns ¶
QualifiedColumns returns a slice of quoted qualified column names for given view.
func (*Querier) QualifiedView ¶
QualifiedView returns quoted qualified view name.
func (*Querier) Query ¶
Query executes a query that returns rows, typically a SELECT. The args are for any placeholder parameters in the query.
Example ¶
columns := DB.QualifiedColumns(PersonTable) columns = append(columns, DB.QualifiedColumns(PersonProjectView)...) columns = append(columns, DB.QualifiedColumns(ProjectTable)...) query := fmt.Sprintf(` SELECT %s FROM people INNER JOIN person_project ON people.id = person_project.person_id INNER JOIN projects ON person_project.project_id = projects.id ORDER BY person_id, project_id; `, strings.Join(columns, ", ")) rows, err := DB.Query(query) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer rows.Close() for rows.Next() { var person Person var personProject PersonProject var project Project pointers := person.Pointers() pointers = append(pointers, personProject.Pointers()...) pointers = append(pointers, project.Pointers()...) if err = rows.Scan(pointers...); err != nil { log.Print(err) } if err = person.AfterFind(); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } if err = project.AfterFind(); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Printf("%s - %s\n", person.Name, project.Name) } if err = rows.Err(); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) }
Output: Noble Schumm - Vicious Baron Elfrieda Abbott - Vicious Baron Elfrieda Abbott - Thirsty Queen Elfrieda Abbott - Vicious Baron Elfrieda Abbott - Thirsty Queen Elfrieda Abbott - Kosher Traveler
func (*Querier) QueryContext ¶ added in v1.4.0
func (q *Querier) QueryContext(ctx context.Context, query string, args ...interface{}) (*sql.Rows, error)
QueryContext just calls q.WithContext(ctx).Query(query, args...), and that form should be used instead. This method exists to satisfy various standard interfaces for advanced use-cases.
func (*Querier) QueryRow ¶
QueryRow executes a query that is expected to return at most one row. QueryRow always returns a non-nil value. Errors are deferred until Row's Scan method is called.
func (*Querier) QueryRowContext ¶ added in v1.4.0
QueryRowContext just calls q.WithContext(ctx).QueryRow(query, args...), and that form should be used instead. This method exists to satisfy various standard interfaces for advanced use-cases.
func (*Querier) Reload ¶
Reload is a shortcut for FindByPrimaryKeyTo for given record.
func (*Querier) Save ¶
Save saves record in SQL database table. If primary key is set, it first calls Update and checks if row was affected (matched). If primary key is absent or no row was affected, it calls Insert. This allows to call Save with Record with primary key set.
func (*Querier) SelectAllFrom ¶
func (q *Querier) SelectAllFrom(view View, tail string, args ...interface{}) (structs []Struct, err error)
SelectAllFrom queries view with tail and args and returns a slice of new Structs. If view's Struct implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind().
In case of query error slice will be nil. If error is encountered during iteration, partial result and error will be returned. Error is never ErrNoRows.
func (*Querier) SelectOneFrom ¶
SelectOneFrom queries view with tail and args and scans first result to new Struct str. If str implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind().
If there are no rows in result, it returns nil, ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.
func (*Querier) SelectOneTo ¶
SelectOneTo queries str's View with tail and args and scans first result to str. If str implements AfterFinder, it also calls AfterFind().
If there are no rows in result, it returns ErrNoRows. It also may return QueryRow(), Scan() and AfterFinder errors.
Example ¶
var person Person tail := fmt.Sprintf("WHERE created_at < %s ORDER BY id", DB.Placeholder(1)) y2010 := time.Date(2010, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, time.UTC) if err := DB.SelectOneTo(&person, tail, y2010); err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Println(person)
Output: ID: 1 (int32), GroupID: 65534 (*int32), Name: `Denis Mills` (string), Email: <nil> (*string), CreatedAt: 2009-11-10 23:00:00 +0000 UTC (time.Time), UpdatedAt: <nil> (*time.Time)
func (*Querier) SelectRows ¶
SelectRows queries view with tail and args and returns rows. They can then be iterated with NextRow(). It is caller's responsibility to call rows.Close().
In case of error rows will be nil. Error is never ErrNoRows.
See example for idiomatic usage.
Example ¶
tail := fmt.Sprintf("WHERE created_at < %s ORDER BY id", DB.Placeholder(1)) y2010 := time.Date(2010, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, time.UTC) rows, err := DB.SelectRows(PersonTable, tail, y2010) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } defer rows.Close() for { var person Person if err = DB.NextRow(&person, rows); err != nil { break } fmt.Println(person) } if err != reform.ErrNoRows { log.Fatal(err) }
Output: ID: 1 (int32), GroupID: 65534 (*int32), Name: `Denis Mills` (string), Email: <nil> (*string), CreatedAt: 2009-11-10 23:00:00 +0000 UTC (time.Time), UpdatedAt: <nil> (*time.Time) ID: 2 (int32), GroupID: 65534 (*int32), Name: `Garrick Muller` (string), Email: `muller_garrick@example.com` (*string), CreatedAt: 2009-12-12 12:34:56 +0000 UTC (time.Time), UpdatedAt: <nil> (*time.Time)
func (*Querier) Tag ¶ added in v1.4.0
Tag returns Querier's tag. Default tag is empty.
func (*Querier) Update ¶
Update updates all columns of row specified by primary key in SQL database table with given record. If record implements BeforeUpdater, it calls BeforeUpdate() before doing so.
Method returns ErrNoRows if no rows were updated. Method returns ErrNoPK if primary key is not set.
func (*Querier) UpdateColumns ¶
UpdateColumns updates specified columns of row specified by primary key in SQL database table with given record. Other columns are omitted from generated UPDATE statement. If record implements BeforeUpdater, it calls BeforeUpdate() before doing so.
Method returns ErrNoRows if no rows were updated. Method returns ErrNoPK if primary key is not set.
func (*Querier) UpdateView ¶ added in v1.3.0
func (q *Querier) UpdateView(str Struct, columns []string, tail string, args ...interface{}) (uint, error)
UpdateView updates specified columns of rows specified by tail and args in SQL database table with given struct, and returns a number of updated rows. Other columns are omitted from generated UPDATE statement. If struct implements BeforeUpdater, it calls BeforeUpdate() before doing so.
Method never returns ErrNoRows.
func (*Querier) WithContext ¶ added in v1.4.0
WithContext returns a copy of Querier with set context. Returned Querier is tied to the same DB or TX. See Context section in documentation for details.
Example ¶
ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), time.Second) defer cancel() _, _ = DB.WithContext(ctx).SelectAllFrom(ProjectTable, "")
Output:
func (*Querier) WithTag ¶ added in v1.3.0
WithTag returns a copy of Querier with set tag. Returned Querier is tied to the same DB or TX. See Tagging section in documentation for details.
Example ¶
id := "baron" _, _ = DB.WithTag("GetProject:%v", id).FindByPrimaryKeyFrom(ProjectTable, id)
Output:
type Record ¶
type Record interface { Struct // Table returns Table object for that record. Table() Table // PKValue returns a value of primary key for that record. // Returned interface{} value is never untyped nil. PKValue() interface{} // PKPointer returns a pointer to primary key field for that record. // Returned interface{} value is never untyped nil. PKPointer() interface{} // HasPK returns true if record has non-zero primary key set, false otherwise. HasPK() bool // SetPK sets record primary key, if possible. // // Deprecated: prefer direct field assignment where possible. SetPK(pk interface{}) }
Record represents a row in SQL database table with single-column primary key.
type SelectLimitMethod ¶ added in v1.2.0
type SelectLimitMethod int
SelectLimitMethod is a method of limiting the number of rows in a query result.
const ( // Limit is a method using "LIMIT N" SQL syntax. Limit SelectLimitMethod = iota // SelectTop is a method using "SELECT TOP N" SQL syntax. SelectTop )
type Struct ¶
type Struct interface { // String returns a string representation of this struct or record. String() string // Values returns a slice of struct or record field values. // Returned interface{} values are never untyped nils. Values() []interface{} // Pointers returns a slice of pointers to struct or record fields. // Returned interface{} values are never untyped nils. Pointers() []interface{} // View returns View object for that struct. View() View }
Struct represents a row in SQL database view or table.
type TX ¶
type TX struct { *Querier // contains filtered or unexported fields }
TX represents a SQL database transaction.
func NewTX ¶
NewTX creates new TX object for given SQL database transaction. Logger can be nil.
func NewTXFromInterface ¶ added in v1.1.0
func NewTXFromInterface(tx TXInterface, dialect Dialect, logger Logger) *TX
NewTXFromInterface creates new TX object for given TXInterface. Can be used for easier integration with existing code or for passing test doubles. Logger can be nil.
type TXInterface ¶ added in v1.1.0
type TXInterface interface { DBTXContext Commit() error Rollback() error // Deprecated: do not use, it will be removed in v1.6. DBTX }
TXInterface is a subset of *sql.Tx used by reform. Can be used together with NewTXFromInterface for easier integration with existing code or for passing test doubles.
It may grow and shrink over time to include only needed *sql.Tx methods, and is excluded from SemVer compatibility guarantees.
type Table ¶
type Table interface { View // NewRecord makes a new record for that table. NewRecord() Record // PKColumnIndex returns an index of primary key column for that table in SQL database. PKColumnIndex() uint }
Table represents SQL database table with single-column primary key. It extends View.
type View ¶
type View interface { // Schema returns a schema name in SQL database. Schema() string // Name returns a view or table name in SQL database. Name() string // Columns returns a new slice of column names for that view or table in SQL database. Columns() []string // NewStruct makes a new struct for that view or table. NewStruct() Struct }
View represents SQL database view or table.
