aranet4
aranet4 is a Bluez-based driver for the Aranet4 air quality monitor.
Installation
aranet4-ls
$> go install sbinet.org/x/aranet4/cmd/aranet4-ls
$> aranet4-ls
CO2: 547 ppm
temperature: 19.85°C
pressure: 980.5 hPa
humidity: 29%
quality: green
battery: 96%
interval: 5m0s
time-stamp: 2022-01-20 15:48:28 UTC
$> aranet4-ls -ts -o out.csv
$> head out.csv
id;timestamp (UTC);temperature (°C);humidity (%);pressure (hPa);CO2 (ppm)
0;2022-01-18 13:53:28;20.30;38;982.3;667
1;2022-01-18 13:58:28;21.30;36;982.3;836
2;2022-01-18 14:03:28;21.20;36;982.2;763
3;2022-01-18 14:08:28;21.10;35;982.2;825
4;2022-01-18 14:13:28;21.05;35;982.2;807
5;2022-01-18 14:18:28;21.00;34;982.3;765
6;2022-01-18 14:23:28;20.95;34;982.2;928
7;2022-01-18 14:28:28;20.90;34;982.2;911
8;2022-01-18 14:33:28;20.85;34;982.2;861
aranet4-srv
aranet4-srv is a simple HTTP server that plots the full history of data samples one can retrieve from an
aranet4 sensor.
This Go-based driver is heavily inspired from Anrijs/Aranet4-Python. Thanks a bunch.
Development & mailing list
Development of
aranet4 happens on SourceHut.
Discussions can take place over there:
Documentation ¶
Index ¶
- Variables
- type Data
- type Device
- func (dev *Device) Close() error
- func (dev *Device) Interval() (time.Duration, error)
- func (dev *Device) Name() string
- func (dev *Device) NumData() (int, error)
- func (dev *Device) Read() (Data, error)
- func (dev *Device) ReadAll() ([]Data, error)
- func (dev *Device) Since() (time.Duration, error)
- func (dev *Device) Version() (string, error)
- type Message
- type Quality
- type Server
Variables ¶
var ( // ErrNoData indicates a missing data point. // This may happen during sensor calibration. ErrNoData = errors.New("aranet4: no data") )
Types ¶
type Data ¶
type Data struct {
H, P, T float64
CO2 int
Battery int
Quality Quality
Interval time.Duration
Time time.Time
}
Data holds measured data samples provided by Aranet4.
type Device ¶
type Device struct {
// contains filtered or unexported fields
}
type Message ¶ added in v0.9.0
type Message struct { Root string `json:"root"` Devices []string `json:"devices"` DeviceID string `json:"device_id"` Status string `json:"status"` Refresh int `json:"refresh"` From string `json:"from"` To string `json:"to"` Plots struct { H string `json:"h"` P string `json:"p"` T string `json:"t"` CO2 string `json:"co2"` } `json:"plots"` }
Message holds informations about a device.
type Quality ¶
type Quality int
Quality gives a general assessment of air quality (green/yellow/red).
- green: [ 0 - 1000) ppm
- yellow: [1000 - 1400) ppm
- red: [1400 - ...) ppm
type Server ¶ added in v0.6.0
type Server struct {
// contains filtered or unexported fields
}
