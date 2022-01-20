aranet4

aranet4 is a Bluez-based driver for the Aranet4 air quality monitor.

Installation

aranet4-ls

$> go install sbinet.org/x/aranet4/cmd/aranet4-ls $> aranet4-ls CO2: 547 ppm temperature: 19.85°C pressure: 980.5 hPa humidity: 29% quality: green battery: 96% interval: 5m0s time-stamp: 2022-01-20 15:48:28 UTC $> aranet4-ls -ts -o out.csv CO2: 547 ppm temperature: 19.85°C pressure: 980.5 hPa humidity: 29% quality: green battery: 96% interval: 5m0s time-stamp: 2022-01-20 15:48:28 UTC $> head out.csv id;timestamp (UTC);temperature (°C);humidity (%);pressure (hPa);CO2 (ppm) 0;2022-01-18 13:53:28;20.30;38;982.3;667 1;2022-01-18 13:58:28;21.30;36;982.3;836 2;2022-01-18 14:03:28;21.20;36;982.2;763 3;2022-01-18 14:08:28;21.10;35;982.2;825 4;2022-01-18 14:13:28;21.05;35;982.2;807 5;2022-01-18 14:18:28;21.00;34;982.3;765 6;2022-01-18 14:23:28;20.95;34;982.2;928 7;2022-01-18 14:28:28;20.90;34;982.2;911 8;2022-01-18 14:33:28;20.85;34;982.2;861

aranet4-srv

aranet4-srv is a simple HTTP server that plots the full history of data samples one can retrieve from an aranet4 sensor.

This Go-based driver is heavily inspired from Anrijs/Aranet4-Python. Thanks a bunch.

Development & mailing list

Development of aranet4 happens on SourceHut.

Discussions can take place over there: